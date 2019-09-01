Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Touches $32.57 Low on Sep, 1; Davidson D A & Company Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position

Davidson D A & Company decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,640 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 425,315 shares with $51.28 million value, down from 428,955 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $191.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

The stock of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) reached all time low today, Sep, 1 and still has $29.64 target or 9.00% below today’s $32.57 share price. This indicates more downside for the $55.08 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $29.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.96 billion less. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 6.57 million shares traded. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -6.75% below currents $136.73 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company invested in 6,983 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 25,151 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 307,948 shares. 84,870 are owned by Beese Fulmer Invest. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 0.59% stake. Daiwa Sb Invests owns 5,520 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kwmg Llc stated it has 697 shares. Utd Fire Grp Incorporated Inc holds 23,000 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 208,363 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc has 31,929 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 2,185 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 4.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 448,781 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 1.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,468 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd holds 8,423 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 690,385 shares.

Davidson D A & Company increased Ishares Tr (ITA) stake by 19,087 shares to 27,270 valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,764 shares and now owns 73,523 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Takes Rare Step Outside Four Walls, Names Pepsi Executive New CFO – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VDC: Bid Up Consumer Staples Now Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bullish Sell-Side Unfazed By Uber’s Big Quarterly Loss: ‘A Clear Path To Profitability’ – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Another 50% Drop In Uber Stock Could Happen – Forbes” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Uber Eats Keeping Uber Stock Healthy? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Uber and Lyft Driving in Different Directions? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.