Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Reaches $32.03 After 3.00% Down Move; Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed Trinseo Sa (TSE) Stake

The stock of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 1.72M shares traded. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $54.55 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $31.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UBER worth $1.64B less.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Trinseo Sa (TSE) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as Trinseo Sa (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 87,010 shares with $3.94M value, down from 110,992 last quarter. Trinseo Sa now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 103,627 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M

Among 3 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinseo has $55 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 7.74% above currents $36.82 stock price. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 56.28% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. TSE’s profit will be $32.16 million for 11.51 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-4.72 actual earnings per share reported by Uber Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.42% EPS growth.

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.55 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Core Platform and Other Bets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

