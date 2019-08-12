Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Comparing side by side

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 5.57 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Veritone Inc. 7 2.95 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Uber Technologies Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. Its rival Veritone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Uber Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Veritone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Uber Technologies Inc. has a 42.95% upside potential and an average price target of $57.25. Meanwhile, Veritone Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 98.41%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Uber Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Uber Technologies Inc. and Veritone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 26.4%. About 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Veritone Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Veritone Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.