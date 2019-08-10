Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Comparison side by side

Both Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 5.57 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Talend S.A. 43 5.33 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Uber Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Uber Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Uber Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

$57.25 is Uber Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.95%. Competitively Talend S.A. has a consensus price target of $52, with potential upside of 31.91%. Based on the results shown earlier, Uber Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Talend S.A., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Competitively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.37% stronger performance while Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.