Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Comparison side by side

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 5.81 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies Inc. has a 46.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.