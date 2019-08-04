Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Comparison side by side

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|43
|5.81
|N/A
|0.02
|2341.11
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|1
|0.18
|N/A
|-0.89
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Uber Technologies Inc. has a 46.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|-3.7%
|-4.81%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.37%
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|-8.18%
|13.48%
|3.59%
|42.25%
|-53.82%
|55.38%
For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sonic Foundry Inc.
Summary
Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.
