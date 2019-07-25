Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.25 N/A 2.08 19.86 SeaChange International Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Uber Technologies Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Uber Technologies Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7%

Analyst Ratings

Uber Technologies Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.83% and an $59 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Uber Technologies Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.