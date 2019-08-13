Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Uber Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Uber Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. N/A 43 2341.11 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Uber Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

With average target price of $48.67, Uber Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 31.54%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 122.96%. Uber Technologies Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Uber Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Uber Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uber Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Uber Technologies Inc.