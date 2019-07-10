Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|43
|6.30
|N/A
|2.08
|19.86
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|1.33
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.5%
|-18%
Analyst Ratings
Uber Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 34.76% for Uber Technologies Inc. with average target price of $59.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Uber Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.67%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|-0.59%
|-9.19%
|42.37%
|-45.81%
|-43.05%
|40.37%
For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.
