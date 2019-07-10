Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.30 N/A 2.08 19.86 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.33 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18%

Analyst Ratings

Uber Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.76% for Uber Technologies Inc. with average target price of $59.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Uber Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 1.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Ideanomics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.