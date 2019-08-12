Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 5.20 N/A 0.02 2341.11 ePlus inc. 82 0.77 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. ePlus inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Uber Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than ePlus inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies Inc. and ePlus inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 53.44% at a $57.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Uber Technologies Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 93.1%. 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Uber Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.