Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.60 N/A 0.02 2341.11 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.95 N/A 0.11 77.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Uber Technologies Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Uber Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than CooTek (Cayman) Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Uber Technologies Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Uber Technologies Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.15% for Uber Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $54.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.