Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Contrasting side by side

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.29 N/A 2.08 19.86 AppFolio Inc. 81 17.68 N/A 0.55 170.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AppFolio Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Uber Technologies Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Uber Technologies Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$59 is Uber Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 35.01%. Competitively AppFolio Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.33, with potential downside of -42.40%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Uber Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uber Technologies Inc. and AppFolio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has -0.67% weaker performance while AppFolio Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Uber Technologies Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.