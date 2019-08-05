Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Contrasting side by side

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 5.73 N/A 0.02 2341.11 ANSYS Inc. 188 12.47 N/A 4.90 41.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Uber Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc. ANSYS Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Uber Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Uber Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, ANSYS Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 51.59% at a $59 consensus price target. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc.’s consensus price target is $200.83, while its potential upside is 4.85%. Based on the data shown earlier, Uber Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Uber Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders owned 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Uber Technologies Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.