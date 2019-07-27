Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Analysts See $-3.32 EPS; Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Covered By 20 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Summit Redstone Partners. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. See Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to report $-3.32 EPS on August, 29.After having $-2.26 EPS previously, Uber Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 46.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 7.57M shares traded. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes And Inc has 115,003 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Com invested in 7,950 shares. 2,222 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs. Brown Advisory holds 50,169 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Winfield Associates stated it has 2,285 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 63,384 shares. Montag A And Associate has 0.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 12,234 shares. 1,014 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. Gamco Et Al holds 10,334 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blair William Communication Il holds 0.13% or 90,818 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability reported 671 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Scout Investments owns 143,506 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. 20,895 are owned by Hartwell J M L P. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.79 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $6.53M was sold by ZUK NIR. 40,000 shares valued at $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.49 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Core Platform and Other Bets. It has a 2473.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Among 2 analysts covering Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Uber Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.