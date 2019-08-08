Ual (Call) (UAL) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Raised Position by $2.37 Million; Third Security Has Raised Its Intrexon (XON) Position

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 579,157 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ual Corp (Call) (UAL) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ual Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 659,592 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 673,921 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 411,662 shares stake. Loeb Corp, a New York-based fund reported 150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 73,013 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 10,507 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 95,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Msd Prtn Lp owns 1.00 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 129,579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Shelton Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 2,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 112,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 320,941 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). First Washington Corporation accumulated 1.46% or 548,863 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 154,750 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 8,998 shares. 45,954 were accumulated by Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust. Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Deltec Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 252,294 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp owns 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,940 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 27,376 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt reported 3,387 shares stake. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,164 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 285,409 shares. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.78% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).