U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

This is a contrast between U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Trucking and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 6 0.10 N/A 0.59 8.60 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 18 0.55 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Liquidity

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 50.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.2% -5.04% -24.7% -32.76% -61.06% -9.27% Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -2.29% -6.61% -8.75% -16.96% -7.71% -13.24%

For the past year U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has stronger performance than Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.