U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) and Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 7 0.14 N/A 0.59 10.17 Landstar System Inc. 105 0.95 N/A 5.57 19.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Landstar System Inc. Landstar System Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Landstar System Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1% Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 37.3% 19.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Landstar System Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Landstar System Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Landstar System Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Landstar System Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.5 consensus price target and a 8.32% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Landstar System Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Landstar System Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 1.35% -15.57% -38.82% -21.51% 0% 7.31% Landstar System Inc. -3.33% -4.95% -1.8% 3.31% -3.18% 10.91%

For the past year U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has weaker performance than Landstar System Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Landstar System Inc. beats U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.