U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BEST Inc. (:)

Both U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) and BEST Inc. (:) are Trucking companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 6 0.12 N/A 0.59 8.60 BEST Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and BEST Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and BEST Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1% BEST Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and BEST Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54% and 28.59%. About 1.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.2% -5.04% -24.7% -32.76% -61.06% -9.27% BEST Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BEST Inc.