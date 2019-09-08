U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BEST Inc. (:)

Both U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) and BEST Inc. (:) are Trucking companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.
|6
|0.12
|N/A
|0.59
|8.60
|BEST Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
In table 1 we can see U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and BEST Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and BEST Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.
|0.00%
|12.5%
|3.1%
|BEST Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and BEST Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54% and 28.59%. About 1.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.
|0.2%
|-5.04%
|-24.7%
|-32.76%
|-61.06%
|-9.27%
|BEST Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BEST Inc.
