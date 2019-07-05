U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Reaches $5.29 After 3.00% Up Move; Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 354,192 shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $266.19M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $5.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:USX worth $7.99 million more.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KMB in report on Monday, June 17 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. See Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) latest ratings:

18/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $116.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $105 New Target: $115 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $105 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $113 New Target: $124 Maintain

More notable recent U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Senators Propose 65-mph Truck Speed Limiters – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transportation sector rallies following deal with Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Xpress Celebrates 15 Years as a U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partner – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.’s (NYSE:USX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $266.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Truckload and Brokerage. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment offers asset truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services.

Analysts await U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 67.95% or $0.53 from last year’s $0.78 per share. USX’s profit will be $12.58 million for 5.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 731,823 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.34 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.93 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.