U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Reaches $4.87 After 4.00% Down Move; Chf Solutions (CHFS) Shorts Down By 9.24%

The stock of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.1503 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8697. About 107,557 shares traded. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $236.72M company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $4.67 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:USX worth $9.47 million less.

Chf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) had a decrease of 9.24% in short interest. CHFS’s SI was 91,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.24% from 100,600 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Chf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s short sellers to cover CHFS’s short positions. The SI to Chf Solutions Inc’s float is 23.24%. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 52,570 shares traded. CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has declined 90.97% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 67.95% or $0.53 from last year’s $0.78 per share. USX’s profit will be $12.15 million for 4.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $236.72 million. It operates in two divisions, Truckload and Brokerage. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment offers asset truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services.

