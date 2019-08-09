U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Reaches $4.25 After 8.00% Down Move; Netsol Technologies (NTWK)’s Sentiment Is 1.92

Netsol Technologies Inc (NTWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 2.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 23 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced their stock positions in Netsol Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.53 million shares, up from 3.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Netsol Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 11.

The stock of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 167,617 shares traded. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has declined 61.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.06% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $212.30 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $3.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:USX worth $16.98 million less.

More notable recent U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Xpress -3% after cutting guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S Xpress plummets after guidance cut, BAML downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Xpress Has Tough Quarter, Improvement On The Horizon – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ (USX) CEO Eric Fuller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $212.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Truckload and Brokerage. It has a 6.88 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment offers asset truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services.

Analysts await NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NTWK’s profit will be $817,128 for 21.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by NetSol Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.36% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 11,138 shares traded. NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) has risen 6.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical NTWK News: 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Di; 22/04/2018 – DJ NetSol Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTWK); 12/04/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL WITH A FINANCE COMPANY IN INDONESIA TO DEPLOY ITS MOBILE ORIGINATION; 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – NetSol Technologies 3Q Rev $17M; 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China; 14/05/2018 – NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DUE TO ONGOING COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES, NOW PROJECTING AT LEAST $7 MLN OF SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 ALONE; 10/04/2018 Vroozi Announces “Discovery” Module to Revolutionize Supplier Visibility; 12/04/2018 – NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Top Tier Multi-Finance Company in Indonesia to Implement Ascent’s Suite of Digital Apps; 19/04/2018 – NETSOL Technologies Receives “Auto Finance Software System Leading Enterprise Award” in China

More notable recent NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Major American Multinational Automaker Goes Live in China with NETSOL’s NFS Ascent Retail Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NETSOL Technologies Wins Multi-Million Dollar Contract with a Large UK Vehicle Finance Company to Implement its Ascent Wholesale Platform, the Proven Next-Gen Floorplan Solution – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETSOL Technologies Acquires Remaining Stake in Virtual Lease Services, Becomes Outright Owner – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in NetSol Technologies, Inc. for 876,316 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 119,228 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 132,288 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,083 shares.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.27 million. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT services and products. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers NetSol Financial Suite , an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $103,507 activity.