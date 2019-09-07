U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Trucking company, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.04% of all Trucking’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.50% 3.10% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. N/A 6 8.60 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.88 2.53

As a group, Trucking companies have a potential upside of 40.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.2% -5.04% -24.7% -32.76% -61.06% -9.27% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has -9.27% weaker performance while U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s rivals have 18.88% stronger performance.

Liquidity

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.