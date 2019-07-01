U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Gaslog LTD.HARES (GLOG) Shorts Raised By 16.01%

Gaslog LTD.HARES (NYSE:GLOG) had an increase of 16.01% in short interest. GLOG’s SI was 1.80 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.01% from 1.55M shares previously. With 395,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Gaslog LTD.HARES (NYSE:GLOG)’s short sellers to cover GLOG’s short positions. The SI to Gaslog LTD.HARES’s float is 4.44%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 155,580 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C

Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 67.95% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. USX’s profit would be $12.15M giving it 5.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 153,640 shares traded. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. It has a 175.37 P/E ratio. The firm also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties.

Among 2 analysts covering GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. GasLog had 4 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 22 to “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $1800 target.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $247.92 million. It operates in two divisions, Truckload and Brokerage. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment offers asset truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services.

