U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

Both U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.57 N/A -0.41 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.96 N/A 5.41 14.25

In table 1 we can see U.S. Well Services Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9%

Liquidity

U.S. Well Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regal Beloit Corporation’s consensus price target is $93, while its potential upside is 14.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 96.6%. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46% Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. was more bullish than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.