U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Since U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 3 0.00 28.25M -0.88 0.00 Kadant Inc. 84 2.05 10.94M 5.22 17.91

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Well Services Inc. and Kadant Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 1,061,670,863.24% -34.7% -19.7% Kadant Inc. 13,040,886.88% 16.7% 7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Kadant Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kadant Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Well Services Inc. and Kadant Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.6% and 95.6% respectively. 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Kadant Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. had bearish trend while Kadant Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kadant Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.