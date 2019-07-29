U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

We are contrasting U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -0.41 0.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 113 1.86 N/A 5.72 21.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Well Services Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ingersoll-Rand Plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s average price target is $130.5, while its potential upside is 6.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Ingersoll-Rand Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 84.5%. Insiders held roughly 9% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.15% 6.44% 16% 17.95% 36.07% 32.98%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats on 9 of the 9 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.