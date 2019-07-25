U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

We are contrasting U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -0.41 0.00 Graco Inc. 48 5.16 N/A 1.99 24.59

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Well Services Inc. and Graco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Well Services Inc. and Graco Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Graco Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Graco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Graco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Graco Inc. is $46, which is potential -10.16% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares and 86.2% of Graco Inc. shares. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Graco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46% Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graco Inc.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.