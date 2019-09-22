U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Both U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.26 N/A -0.88 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.63 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Well Services Inc. and Flowserve Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Liquidity

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Flowserve Corporation are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Flowserve Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Flowserve Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Flowserve Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus target price and a 7.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Well Services Inc. and Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.6% and 0% respectively. 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Flowserve Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. had bearish trend while Flowserve Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.