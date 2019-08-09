U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.28 N/A -0.88 0.00 Cummins Inc. 161 0.97 N/A 14.81 11.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Well Services Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of U.S. Well Services Inc. and Cummins Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Cummins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Cummins Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. and Cummins Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17

Cummins Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $161 consensus target price and a 7.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Well Services Inc. and Cummins Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.6% and 84.4% respectively. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, Cummins Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance while Cummins Inc. has 22.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.