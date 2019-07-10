U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Reaches $4.61 Yearly Low; GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (GNBT) SI Decreased By 3.33%

The stock of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.47 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.61 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $315.22M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $4.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.46M less. The stock decreased 9.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 13,791 shares traded. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has declined 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.46% the S&P500.

GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. GNBT’s SI was 502,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 519,600 shares previously. With 230,500 avg volume, 2 days are for GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s short sellers to cover GNBT’s short positions. The stock increased 10.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 81,965 shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings on August, 6. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Well Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.33% negative EPS growth.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $315.22 million. It provides hydraulic fracturing services and electric-powered fracturing services. It currently has negative earnings.

