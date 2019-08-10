U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Reaches $2.56 After 3.00% Down Move; Enerplus (ERF) Shorts Lowered By 3.67%

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) had a decrease of 3.67% in short interest. ERF’s SI was 4.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.67% from 4.17 million shares previously. With 818,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s short sellers to cover ERF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 3.44 million shares traded or 264.09% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

The stock of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 47,334 shares traded. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has declined 69.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.12% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $175.06 million company. It was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $2.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:USWS worth $5.25 million less.

More notable recent U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Nasdaq Makes Bet on Sports Gambling – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq uses AI to spot stock-market abuse – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $175.06 million. It provides hydraulic fracturing services and electric-powered fracturing services. It currently has negative earnings.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas.