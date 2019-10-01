U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Reaches $1.87 Low on Oct, 1; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Sentiment Is 0.89

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 246 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 276 reduced and sold their positions in Microchip Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 255.35 million shares, down from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Microchip Technology Inc in top ten positions decreased from 13 to 11 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 237 Increased: 189 New Position: 57.

The stock of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) reached all time low today, Oct, 1 and still has $1.80 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.87 share price. This indicates more downside for the $127.88 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.80 PT is reached, the company will be worth $5.12 million less. The stock decreased 14.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 137,526 shares traded or 71.68% up from the average. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has declined 69.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.12% the S&P500.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $127.88 million. It provides hydraulic fracturing services and electric-powered fracturing services. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings on November, 5. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by U.S. Well Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% negative EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 9.54% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated for 125,000 shares. Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 4.28 million shares or 5.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kdi Capital Partners Llc has 4.69% invested in the company for 144,574 shares. The Australia-based Platinum Investment Management Ltd has invested 4.2% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,109 shares.

