U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.29 N/A -0.88 0.00 Powell Industries Inc. 33 0.86 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Well Services Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Powell Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Powell Industries Inc. is $39, which is potential 7.14% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Well Services Inc. and Powell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.6% and 66.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.3% are Powell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance while Powell Industries Inc. has 47.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Powell Industries Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.