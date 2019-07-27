U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has U.S. Well Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.40% 0.30% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares U.S. Well Services Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 70.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Well Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc.’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.’s rivals beat U.S. Well Services Inc.