U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) to pay $0.06 on Oct 3, 2019; United Community Banks (UCBI) Has 1.2 Sentiment

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:SLCA) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s current price of $10.98 translates into 0.57% yield. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 10.29% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.01M shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 95 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 79 decreased and sold their equity positions in United Community Banks Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 69.81 million shares, up from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Community Banks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 60 Increased: 63 New Position: 32.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $807.91 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. for 562,500 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 300,393 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.12% invested in the company for 952,867 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,946 shares.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 287,893 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) has declined 4.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF