U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Share Value Declined While Ariel Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.69 Million; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 210,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 295,864 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 506,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 139,162 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 158,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 9.83 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.67 million, down from 9.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 396,754 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Completes Acquisition of EP Minerals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.97M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 23,288 shares to 59,785 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 14,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Company owns 48,500 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Teton Advsr holds 0.05% or 32,486 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 14,017 shares. Tcw Gp Inc Inc accumulated 180,452 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 692,444 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 2.14 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 20,840 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 283,741 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 527 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,334 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,260 shares to 416,696 shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS).