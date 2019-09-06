U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Reaches $9.73 After 7.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Covering Experian plc (LON:EXPN)

Among 3 analysts covering Experian PLC (LON:EXPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Experian PLC has GBX 2750 highest and GBX 1730 lowest target. GBX 2247.50’s average target is -14.58% below currents GBX 2631 stock price. Experian PLC had 22 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2750 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”. See Experian plc (LON:EXPN) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Unchanged

18/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2250.00 New Target: GBX 2360.00 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 1.06 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LOCAL SAND PRODUCTION WILL COME ONLINE MUCH SLOWER THAN MANY PREDICT – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $715.93 million company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $10.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SLCA worth $50.12 million more.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09 million for 22.11 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $715.93 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does It Make Sense To Buy U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hi-Crush, U.S. Silica see diminished activity through year’s end – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Silica Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.74% or GBX 45 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2631. About 1.65M shares traded. Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Experian plc (LON:EXPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Experian plc (LON:EXPN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 140% – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Experian plc (LON:EXPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Experian plc (LON:EXPN): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company has market cap of 23.41 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. It has a 34.62 P/E ratio. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.