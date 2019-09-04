U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Reaches $9.35 Low on Sep, 4; Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Sellers Increased By 36.1% Their Shorts

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) reached all time low today, Sep, 4 and still has $8.70 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.35 share price. This indicates more downside for the $688.34M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $48.18M less. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 769,204 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) had an increase of 36.1% in short interest. FOLD's SI was 24.67 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 36.1% from 18.13M shares previously. With 3.09 million avg volume, 8 days are for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD)'s short sellers to cover FOLD's short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 199,687 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Samsung's Galaxy Fold will go on sale on Sept.6 in S.Korea – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Falls on Weak Q3 View – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 431,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 1.00 million shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 345,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Capital L P has 0.32% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 66,800 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0% or 206 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 314,597 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 279,051 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company reported 210,268 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Citigroup owns 18,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc, a New York-based fund reported 139,034 shares. Principal Fin Group holds 54,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Osterweis Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 458,830 shares. Lpl Llc accumulated 14,338 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,796 activity. WHITMAN BURKE W had bought 4,945 shares worth $49,796.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The Company’s principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease.

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does It Make Sense To Buy U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 14, 2019

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.10M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $688.34 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.