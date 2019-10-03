U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Reaches $8.23 After 8.00% Down Move; HEALTHLYNKED (HLYK) SI Decreased By 78.81%

HEALTHLYNKED CORP (OTCMKTS:HLYK) had a decrease of 78.81% in short interest. HLYK’s SI was 3,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 78.81% from 15,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.14. About 75,440 shares traded. HealthLynked Corp. (OTCMKTS:HLYK) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 516,758 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA); 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report

HealthLynked Corp. develops a healthcare services online platform for healthcare providers and patients. The company has market cap of $14.35 million. It enables users with online scheduling of appointments and real time appointments by local providers; and provides access to patients and their family's updated medical records, and 24/7 support through consultants for any health related query. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Silica Holdings has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 36.70% above currents $8.23 stock price. U.S. Silica Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1000 target in Thursday, September 5 report. As per Monday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. RF Lafferty downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $605.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

