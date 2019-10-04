U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Reaches $8.07 Low on Oct, 4; TOBII TECHNOLOGY AB ORDINARY SHARES SWE (TBIIF) Shorts Decreased By 2.97%

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) reached all time low today, Oct, 4 and still has $7.67 target or 5.00% below today’s $8.07 share price. This indicates more downside for the $593.79 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.67 PT is reached, the company will be worth $29.69M less. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 1.07 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Expects to Close $750M Acquisition of EP Minerals by End of April; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE

TOBII TECHNOLOGY AB ORDINARY SHARES SWE (OTCMKTS:TBIIF) had a decrease of 2.97% in short interest. TBIIF’s SI was 150,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.97% from 154,800 shares previously. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tobii AB develops and sells eye-tracking technology and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $496.19 million. It operates through three divisions: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro, and Tobii Tech. It currently has negative earnings. The Tobii Dynavox segment offers augmentative and alternative communication solutions, such as eye-controlled products and computer peripherals for individuals who have speech impairments and motor impairments; and touch devices and special education software that help people with mobility or communication challenges caused by spinal cord injury, ALS, or cerebral palsy to communicate and access computers.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09 million for 18.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $593.79 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Silica Holdings has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 39.41% above currents $8.07 stock price. U.S. Silica Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by RF Lafferty to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 10. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 30 with “Equal-Weight”.