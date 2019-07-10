U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Reaches $12.65 After 9.00% Up Move; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 580,446 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $957.40M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $13.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SLCA worth $86.17M more.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 18.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 2,798 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 17,943 shares with $1.99M value, up from 15,145 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $255.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 1.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $957.40 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.