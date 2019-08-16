U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Reaches $12.52 After 5.00% Up Move; Darling International (DAR)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Darling International Inc (DAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 101 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 96 cut down and sold positions in Darling International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 151.80 million shares, down from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Darling International Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 77 Increased: 71 New Position: 30.

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 441,784 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA TO FINANCE DEAL VIA NEW 7 YR $1.28B CREDIT LINE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA); 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 02/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Aimmune, Exits U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR $75 MLNThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $921.22 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $13.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SLCA worth $46.06 million more.

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings has $23 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17.29’s average target is 38.10% above currents $12.52 stock price. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $921.22 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates in three divisions: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It has a 41.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for clients in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 139,256 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.