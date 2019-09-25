U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Reaches $10.72 After 8.00% Down Move; Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Sentiment Is 0.74

Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 50 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 68 reduced and sold equity positions in Eqt Midstream Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database now own: 74.95 million shares, up from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eqt Midstream Partners LP in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 517,108 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adj EPS 54cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $788.78M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $9.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SLCA worth $63.10 million less.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. holds 4.32% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP for 14.76 million shares. Heronetta Management L.P. owns 116,462 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 93,529 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 2.39% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 467,052 shares.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.98 million for 7.36 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09 million for 24.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $788.78 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.