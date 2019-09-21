U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 13 0.54 N/A -3.56 0.00 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

In table 1 we can see U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Vale S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Vale S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.57 beta. Vale S.A.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Its rival Vale S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vale S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Vale S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $10.67, and a -6.16% downside potential. Competitively Vale S.A. has an average price target of $16.25, with potential upside of 40.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Vale S.A. looks more robust than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.2% respectively. About 1.5% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.5% of Vale S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 36.15% stronger performance while Vale S.A. has -1.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 6 of the 10 factors U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.