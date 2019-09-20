U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 13 0.54 N/A -3.56 0.00 Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.56 N/A 0.54 4.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Smart Sand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8% Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Smart Sand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Smart Sand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Smart Sand Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.16% and an $10.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.2% of Smart Sand Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Smart Sand Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15% Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Smart Sand Inc.

Summary

Smart Sand Inc. beats U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.