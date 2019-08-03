U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Contrasting side by side

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 14 0.55 N/A -3.56 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 90 0.54 N/A 17.98 4.96

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Arch Coal Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Arch Coal Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Arch Coal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $17.29, and a 48.03% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arch Coal Inc. beats U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.