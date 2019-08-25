U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Valuation Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Wunderlich Securities Has Lifted Position in Home Depot (HD) by $2.22 Million

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 15,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 853,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 419,603 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.29% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.01 million shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,800 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,684 shares. The Michigan-based Blue Chip has invested 2.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clough Cap Prns LP reported 2.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.04 million shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 31,473 shares. The Illinois-based Bluespruce Invs Lp has invested 6.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 7,519 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Llc. Kirr Marbach Ltd Com In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,166 shares. 9,122 were reported by Howland Cap Management Ltd Co. Yorktown Research Company, Virginia-based fund reported 11,000 shares. 60,657 are owned by Marco Investment Limited Company. Madrona Fincl Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 1,503 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.48% or 12,740 shares. California-based Symphony Asset Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 117,234 shares to 7,055 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,270 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Call) (SPY).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).