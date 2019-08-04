U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Shareholder Cwm Has Cut Position by $489,193; Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Valuation Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 25,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 102 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 25,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 2.02M shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SEES DEAL ADDING TO EANRINGS IN 4Q OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS; 23/03/2018 – EP MINERALS TO BE BOUGHT BY U.S. SILICA; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA); 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 4,151 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Olstein Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc World owns 266,694 shares. S R Schill has invested 22.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 9.04M shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,839 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 4.80M shares stake. Northeast Fin Consultants has 2,281 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Limited has 1.85% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com owns 144,925 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc reported 1.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wms Ptnrs Limited accumulated 1,932 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt invested in 0.93% or 10,817 shares. Miller Invest Lp holds 18,559 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 38,231 shares to 389,950 shares, valued at $24.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 49,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

