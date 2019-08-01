U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Holding Has Increased by Sir Capital Management Lp; Motco Maintains Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Motco increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, up from 101,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 57,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 97,371 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 8.45% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 6.77M shares traded or 258.33% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 623,131 shares to 419,019 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,692 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

