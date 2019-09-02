U S Silica Hldgs Com (SLCA) Shares Declined While Kempen Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Its Altria Group Com (MO) Holding by $1.15 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 20,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,818 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99 million shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com (SLCA) by 38.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 133,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 210,403 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 343,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.63 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – FTC: 20180991: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.; Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Provides Strong Margins With Meaningful Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And has 4.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,609 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Patten And Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 67,080 shares. Ar Asset Management holds 1.1% or 51,206 shares in its portfolio. Payden And Rygel accumulated 0.92% or 220,284 shares. Alexandria Capital reported 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors owns 422,013 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.12% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 6.18 million shares. 12,204 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Omaha. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com reported 1,039 shares. 9,317 are owned by Harvey Invest Lc. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 151,947 shares to 748,195 shares, valued at $35.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 89,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23B for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLCA’s profit will be $8.09M for 23.11 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Silica surges past earnings estimates as volumes rise – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “U.S. Silica Has an Unlikely Growth Opportunity: Cool Roofs – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silica Holdings (SLCA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Silica Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hi-Crush, U.S. Silica see diminished activity through year’s end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC) by 43,571 shares to 413,100 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (NYSE:RNR) by 15,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).