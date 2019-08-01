U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; Sta Wealth Management Has Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:USPH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s current price of $129.08 translates into 0.23% yield. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.08. About 110,293 shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 276.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc acquired 4,605 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 6,268 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 1,663 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $277.68. About 1.74M shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It provides workforce performance solutions, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. It has a 89.76 P/E ratio. As of March 13, 2018, it operated 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability reported 1,684 shares. 3,551 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Co. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,279 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,188 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 9,346 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Principal Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 16,207 shares. 19,800 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.08% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). 365 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability.

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Physical Therapy increases quarterly dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $152,649 activity. 950 shares valued at $100,064 were bought by Chapman Harry S on Monday, March 18. Shares for $52,585 were bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 158,555 shares to 7,792 valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 40,688 shares and now owns 58,169 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Ser Limited Co reported 736 shares stake. 8,150 are owned by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Company. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 25,005 shares. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.19M shares or 1.76% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 211,004 are held by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Sun Life Financial invested in 6,579 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc stated it has 5,942 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 323,337 are owned by Bristol John W And Commerce New York. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 2,566 shares. Marvin And Palmer has 24,100 shares for 5.14% of their portfolio. 29,120 are held by Creative Planning. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.22% stake. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 41,797 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).